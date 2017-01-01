<!-- Begin | Google Translate -->
Based in Fremont, California, we began in 2013 hoping to solve a common challenge shared by our founder.
He wanted to use the note-taking tool he loved, while managing all action items in his task app and calendar. From that simple idea our small international team has helped tens of thousands from around the world turn ideas into action. Enjoy!
I haven't found any other solution like TaskClone that helps me stay on top of my Evernote action items.
Pascal Zweipfenning
SAP Business Consultant
Apps: Todoist, Toodledo, Facilethings
What was the frustration you were trying to resolve when you found TaskClone?
I was looking for a way to get my to-dos from Evernote into Todoist. I had been using task apps with a native integration with Evernote, but I found them too complex and not flexible enough for me. TaskClone solved the integration between Evernote and my desired task app - Todoist.
Additionally I requested functionality to share a complete note as a task and a few months later TaskClone delivered that too. Adding this feature was a great way to show they listen to their customers.
What did we do to prove that you were getting real value from our service?
Just setting up the service according to my requirements and not having to look at it anymore was my proof. You just set it up once and then it works!
Simone Sneed
Director of Board Relations
Apps: Asana, Basecamp
What was the frustration you were trying to resolve when you found TaskClone?
I had just begun using Evernote for my standing meetings at work. At the end of each meeting there would be a list of new to-dos that I would manually translate from Evernote to my task list in Asana. And then I missed something! A dropped ball just won’t do.
What did we do to prove that you were getting real value from the service?
After three months of no dropped balls I felt really excited.
Dr. Frank Buck
Productivity Consultant
Task apps: Toodledo
What was the frustration you were trying to resolve when you found TaskClone?
My notes and my task list have always “talked“ to each other, but not without daily maintenance. Dissecting the to-dos
embedded within the notes, copying them to the task list, and applying some shorthand that would link the task to the supporting
notes was a daily ritual. TaskClone has automated the process. I get the same results as before, but TaskClone does all the work.
What did we do to prove that you were getting real value from our service?
TaskClone worked from the first day. Little enhancements along the way have added flexibility to meet the needs of people whose needs vary so greatly.
Mark Montonara
Inbound Marketing Strategist
Apps: GQueues, Nirvana
As someone who has worked with several personal task/project management systems over the last few years, from GQueues, Nozbe, Podio, Basecamp and
Todoist (just to name a few), I have come to rely more and more on Evernote to be the main repository for all of my core project materials, meeting
notes, files, etc. Evernote is my information 'home base'. And that makes TaskClone a really critical part of my task and project management.
With TaskClone, I can very easily create actionable items from meeting notes or from stored documents in Evernote. And when I tag and sync those
notes, all the action items 'magically' appear in my task app (or even multiple apps at the same time!) -- with links back to the detailed information in Evernote.
I haven't found any other solution like TaskClone that helps me stay on top of my Evernote action items.
Michael Hyatt
Author, speaker, mentor
Apps: Nozbe
TaskClone was a tip of the week in Michael’s This Is Your Life podcast. Here's the excerpt:
Well, I take all my meeting notes in Evernote, and I always identify tasks with a little checkmark box just to the left of it. Evernote calls these to-do. Well, in the past, I would then have to go through and manually cut and paste these to Nozbe, which is my task management software. It was tedious but necessary.
Occasionally, I would miss something that was buried in my Evernote tasks but didn’t make it to my Nozbe task management system. Now I just add a special tag to the note when I’m done. Then when I sync the note to the cloud (this is the cool part), TaskClone scans the note and automatically adds any item with a to-do or a checkmark box in front of it - to Nozbe. It will even process Nozbe e-mail subject line syntax, which I know sounds a little geeky, but this enables me to tag the task with the appropriate project, the context, the due date,etc. All that gets synced up with Nozbe.
It’s beautiful! TaskClone also supports about 20 task managers, including OmniFocus, Remember the Milk, Basecamp, Asana, etc. So even if you use another task manager, they have you covered. Very clever little app. Very inexpensive. I love the way it works.
Steve Dotto
Host of Dotto Tech
Apps: Asana, Todoist, Trello, Wunderlist & more
Steve reviewed TaskClone on his popular Youtube channel - Dottotech. It remains one of his most popular reviews.
Here’s a summary:
Now Evernote, for all of those of us who use it, is a brilliant tool. For most of us it’s really the heart of the entire productivity system. Now what it is not great at is creating calendar appointments or creating to-do lists out of those notes. We have workarounds but it’s not as good as dedicated apps. Does that makes sense?
TaskClone is a tool that overcomes that limitation. What it does is it takes tasks out of Evernote, and then imports them into your to-do list manager or into Google calendar, which is ubercool. Let me show you basically how it works . . .
It manages to communicate with, I think, almost every good task and to-do list manager on the planet. So let’s see how quickly it comes through. So I’m going over to Asana right now and there they are. Look, they’ve flowed right in. All of those tasks flowed into Asana, included in the meeting. isn’t that brilliant? I can’t tell you how tickled I am that this works as well as it does.
As I said earlier, Evernote does not do a great job of managing these tasks. It’s a great place for us to assemble this information but not necessarily a great place for us to execute all of our different tasks. Now I got them in the tool that I want to execute them. I got them in Google calendar and I got them in Asana.
They’re a small company, just kind of starting out, but this is a service that will make a huge and profound difference to Evernote users, just expanding the functionality of Evernote that much more by allowing it to do what it does. You know they say let the dancers dance and let the singers sing? Well, this lets the dancers dance and the singers sing.
