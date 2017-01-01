Steve reviewed TaskClone on his popular Youtube channel - Dottotech. It remains one of his most popular reviews. Here’s a summary:

Now Evernote, for all of those of us who use it, is a brilliant tool. For most of us it’s really the heart of the entire productivity system. Now what it is not great at is creating calendar appointments or creating to-do lists out of those notes. We have workarounds but it’s not as good as dedicated apps. Does that makes sense?



TaskClone is a tool that overcomes that limitation. What it does is it takes tasks out of Evernote, and then imports them into your to-do list manager or into Google calendar, which is ubercool. Let me show you basically how it works . . .



It manages to communicate with, I think, almost every good task and to-do list manager on the planet. So let’s see how quickly it comes through. So I’m going over to Asana right now and there they are. Look, they’ve flowed right in. All of those tasks flowed into Asana, included in the meeting. isn’t that brilliant? I can’t tell you how tickled I am that this works as well as it does.



As I said earlier, Evernote does not do a great job of managing these tasks. It’s a great place for us to assemble this information but not necessarily a great place for us to execute all of our different tasks. Now I got them in the tool that I want to execute them. I got them in Google calendar and I got them in Asana.



They’re a small company, just kind of starting out, but this is a service that will make a huge and profound difference to Evernote users, just expanding the functionality of Evernote that much more by allowing it to do what it does. You know they say let the dancers dance and let the singers sing? Well, this lets the dancers dance and the singers sing.